Bob Rae named Canadian ambassador to the United Nations

Former Ontario premier Bob Rae has been appointed as Canada's ambassador to the United Nations, the Prime Minister's Office announced Monday.

Rae, who also served as the interim Liberal Party leader between 2011 and 2013, will succeed Marc-André Blanchard as Canada's representative to the body.

The ambassadorial shakeup comes less than a month after Canada failed to secure a temporary seat on the Security Council — losing to Norway and Ireland on the first ballot.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped Rae for other foreign policy-related roles. Rae served as Canada's special envoy on humanitarian and refugee issues during the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

More to come.