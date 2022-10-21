Conservative MP announces intention to step away from politics

Conservative MP Bob Benzen says he will be resigning his seat at the end of the year.

Benzen was first elected in the riding of Calgary Heritage in a byelection in 2017 following the resignation of former prime minister Stephen Harper, and held the seat through two more elections.

"It was never my intention to become a career politician," Benzen wrote in a letter posted on Twitter.

"As my time in public service comes to an end, I look forward to returning to private business and family life," he wrote.

I will be resigning my seat in Parliament effective December 31, 2022 to return to private life.<br><br>Our country will be in good hands when <a href="https://twitter.com/PierrePoilievre?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PierrePoilievre</a> becomes our next Prime Minister!<br><br>See my statement below.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/IXimiwURBf">pic.twitter.com/IXimiwURBf</a> —@BobBenzen

After supporting Erin O'Toole through two leadership elections, Benzen helped initiate the former Conservative leader's ousting.

Benzen was one of the first MPs to publicly call for a caucus review of O'Toole's leadership in January, saying it could create an "unrepairable split in the party" if he stays on as leader.

A majority of party MPs would vote to remove O'Toole as leader a few days later.

In his letter, Benzen said he is confident in the new leadership of Pierre Poileivre, who was elected as the new Conservative leader in September.