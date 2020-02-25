Wet'suwet'en solidarity protests echo across country, despite Monday's arrests

Disruptions are echoing across the country this morning despite police moving in to end a train blockade, as demonstrators continue to protest in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en Hereditary chiefs who oppose a pipeline in northern British Columbia and the federal government's handling of the file.

On Monday, Ontario Provincial Police descended on a rail blockade set up more than two weeks earlier by the Tyendinaga Mohawk near Belleville, Ont., and charged 10 protesters.

It cleared the way for train service to resume in the area, but as the first train moved along the tracks around 7 p.m. ET Monday, protesters tossed a tire on the tracks and set it on fire.

Other transit disturbances have popped up across the country in solidarity.

This morning protesters from Six Nations of the Grand River near Hamilton shut down GO Transit in support of some Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and their supporters who oppose the building of a $6-billion Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline in B.C.

The transit company announced on its website that as the result of the ongoing police investigation along the tracks, its trains couldn't service Niagara Falls, St. Catharines , Hamilton or West Harbour stations on Tuesday morning.

The protesters have also blocked a section of Highway 6.

A Facebook page called Wet'suwet'en Strong: Hamilton in Solidarity said the protesters were shutting down the rail lines because of the "violence perpetrated towards Indigenous land defenders and their supporters" and the "forced removal and criminalization of Indigenous people from their lands."

The post adds "disruption is what we must turn to," in order to make change. It also said the protesters will be in place as long as possible.

No reconciliation through force: AFN

Across the country in British Columbia, members of the Gitxsan Nation set up the blockade near New Hazelton, north of Smithers, midafternoon on Monday, following the OPP's arrests. The renewed protest comes less than two weeks after a similar blockade at that site was dismantled on the promise of dialogue from federal and provincial politicians.

Witnesses said several people, including at least two hereditary chiefs, were arrested at a railway blockade in northern B.C. Monday evening.

A fire burns on the recently opened CN tracks in Tyendinaga, near Belleville, Ont., on Monday. Earlier Monday police removed a rail blockade in support of Wet'suwet'en Nation hereditary chiefs attempting to halt construction of a natural gas pipeline on their traditional territories in northern B.C. (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)

A RCMP spokesperson wouldn't confirm the arrests, saying that area falls under the jurisdiction of CN Police.

Jonathan Abecassis, senior media relations manager with CN Rail, declined to comment.

Protesters also locked themselves to a gate at the B.C. legislature and nearly 100 people blocked access to the Port of Vancouver at East Hastings Street and Clark Drive, preventing container trucks from leaving the port on Monday.

The Mohawks of Tyendinaga have said they would remain by the railway until the RCMP withdrew from Wet'suwet'en territory.

Earlier this month, B.C. RCMP enforced a court injunction against those preventing contractors from accessing the construction area for the Coast GasLink project.

On Friday, the RCMP in British Columbia moved its officers out of an outpost on Wet'suwet'en territory to a nearby detachment in the town of Houston.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said while the government is open to dialogue, the train blockades, which have limited the shipment of goods, had to come down.

Perry Bellegarde, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, issued a statement after the Tyendinaga arrests saying that the police action "shows once again that we will never achieve reconciliation through force."