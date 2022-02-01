Bloc Québécois saw biggest drop in fundraising after federal election

Elections Canada figures show donations dried up for the Bloc Québécois more than for other federal parties after the election in September.

While political parties often raise more during election periods, quarterly financing numbers show the Bloc under leader Yves-François Blanchet raised only $154,000 from 1,043 donors from October to December.

That's an 87 per cent drop from the $1.2 million raised by the party in the previous three months, much of which coincided with the federal election campaign.

The Erin O'Toole-led Conservatives also saw their fundraising efforts crater in the three months after the election, when they brought in only about $3 million.

That's a 68 per cent decline from the $9.84 million the party raised ahead of the election, and significantly less than either of the other two quarters in 2021.

The Tories still brought in more throughout 2021 than any other party, netting more than $26 million in donations, compared to $18 million for the Liberals.

The Liberals raised $3.74 million in the last three months of 2021, which was about half the $7.64 million raised in July, August and September.

The NDP under leader Jagmeet Singh raised $1.84 million in the last quarter, bringing their total for 2021 to around $9 million. Despite upheaval within the party — including infighting, a poor election result and Annamie Paul's decision to step down as leader in November — the Greens were able to raise $832,000 in the final quarter of 2021.

That represented a decline of only 36 per cent from the $1.3 million raised over the previous three months, bringing their total for 2021 to just under $3.5 million.

The People's Party of Canada, which did not win any seats in the election, raised $704,000 off of 6,446 donors between October and December. Figures for the rest of the year were not available.