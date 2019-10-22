Bloc stands with Blanchet as leader set to address sexual misconduct allegations

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet will have the support of his entire caucus as he prepares to address allegations of sexual misconduct that were posted on social media last Tuesday.

An anonymous person said the alleged events happened in a Montreal bar in 1999.

Blanchet issued a statement last week denying the allegations and inviting the person who made them to file a complaint with the authorities.

It is not known whether any formal complaint has been filed.

Ahead of a Sunday news conference where Blanchet is expected to address the matter, all members of the Bloc caucus released a statement backing their leader.

The statement, signed by 31 MPs, says the caucus is convinced the allegations are false and that Blanchet has their full support.

The leader previously said he planned to continue his professional activities and that he would not provide any further comments.

CBC News has not verified the allegations or spoken to the person making them.