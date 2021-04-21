Bloc MP apologizes for taking picture of naked House of Commons colleague

A Bloc Québécois member of Parliament has apologized for taking a screenshot image of his colleague while he was naked during online House of Commons proceedings.

Sébastien Lemire, who represents the Quebec riding of Abitibi—Témiscamingue, apologized today to Will Amos, whose riding of Pontiac borders Lemire's riding.

The incident occurred on April 14. Amos said that he had mistakenly left his camera on in his office while changing after a run and subsequently apologized.

Bloc MP apologizes for taking photo of naked Liberal MP 0:49 Bloc Québécois MP Sebastien Lemire apologized in the House of Commons for photographing Liberal MP Will Amos when he appeared naked on an internal Commons TV feed. 0:49

Amos appeared on a video feed that's accessible only to MPs and House of Commons staff. Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez called for the Speaker of the House of Commons to launch an investigation in response to the incident.

"I personally apologized to him, but also wanted to do so publicly, to him personally, to his family, to his colleagues and anyone I may have offended," Lemire said in French.

Lemire said he doesn't know how the image was leaked to the media.