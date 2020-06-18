Blanchet demands Singh apologize for calling one of his MPs a racist

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is demanding an apology from NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh for calling one of his MPs a racist.

During a news conference on Parliament Hill today, Blanchet said House Speaker Anthony Rota must be "severe" if an apology to Alain Therrien isn't forthcoming.

Singh was expelled from the House for the remainder of the day Wednesday after calling Therrien a racist for refusing to support an NDP motion dealing with systemic racism in the RCMP and making what he described as a dismissive gesture.

Blanchet said the one-day suspension is not enough.

"I hope his apology will be as fervent as his insult was," Blanchet said.

Singh's office said the NDP leader does not intend to apologize.

"No, he has nothing to apologize for," said a spokesperson.

Blanchet said that if Rota does not take action, all MPs would feel "entitled" to trade insults on the floor of the House of Commons. He also said he was "stupefied" by his accusation against Therrien.

Therrien 'not a racist': Blanchet

"He's not a racist. He loves everyone," he said.

Blanchet said 95 per cent of his Twitter feed is now English comments — most of them levelling accusations of racism against his party.

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet defends Bloc MP Alain Therrien for not supporting an NDP motion dealing with systemic racism in the RCMP. Blanchet is demanding a "sincere apology" from NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh for calling Therrien a racist. Singh was kicked out of the House of Commons on Wednesday after refusing to apologize. 7:47

"Mr. Therrien did nothing. So I must say I know a bit of what the leader of the NDP said about his own childhood. And I really feel sincere compassion about that. Nobody should go through those treatments. Nobody. And I entirely understand that it might leave some traces," Blanchet said.

"We must not admit what he has said because of that. But we must feel compassion for what he has gone through when he was a child. And I sincerely believe that Mr. Singh is a good person. I always thought that. And I still think that he somehow dropped the ball and I hope he will take it back."

The NDP said Singh plans to be in the House today, but it's not clear if he could face further sanctions from the Speaker.

According to parliamentary rules, when a Speaker finds an MP's words particularly offensive or disorderly, the Speaker can ask the MP to rise in the Commons and "withdraw the unparliamentary word or phrase unequivocally."

If the MP apologizes, the apology is accepted in good faith and the matter is considered closed.

"However, if the member refuses to obey the directive of the Speaker to retract his or her words, the chair may refuse to recognize the member until the words have been withdrawn, or may name the member for disregarding the authority of the chair and order the member to withdraw from the chamber for the remainder of the sitting," says the rulebook.

PM won't criticize Singh

Asked to weigh in during his daily news conference today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it's disappointing that the BQ "refuses to accept" that systemic discrimination exists in Canada.

"In regards to what Mr. Singh said, it is not for me to criticize any Canadian, particularly not the only racialized leader in the House of Commons, for making people uncomfortable by calling them out for not recognizing systemic discrimination," he said.

"I think we need to recognize that these conversations are going to make people uncomfortable. But it has been the lived reality of racialized and Indigenous Canadians for far too long, and we need to continue to move forward in a way that attempts to bring people together. But yes, we are going to make some people uneasy with recognizing things have to change."

Blanchet acknowledged today that systemic racism does exist in some Canadian institutions and said "it must be extracted."

"It must be found and removed from our rules and institutions and behaviours. I believe that this exists. I respect entirely somebody that does not believe that. And it does not make a racist of such a person," he said.



"I do believe it does exist and it must be addressed as an issue peacefully, calmly, respectfully, in order to improve what communities might be submitted to. Everybody is equal."