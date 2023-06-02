Number and severity of wildfires grows, but Blair says federal aid isn't stretched thin

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said Friday that wildfires raging across the country are growing in number and severity, even as he assured provinces and territories that Ottawa isn't yet running short of firefighting resources.

Speaking to reporters outside the House of Commons Friday, Blair said there are now 214 wildfires burning in Canada, an increase over the 211 reported Thursday, and 93 of them are considered out of control — up from the 82 reported on Thursday. Approximately 29,000 people have been evacuated as of Thursday, said Blair.

Blair said it's been a "very challenging" start to the wildfire season but added that forecasts of cooler weather in Western Canada and rain in Nova Scotia may bring some relief.

"The situation remains severe across the country. We are hopeful that improving weather conditions and that rain will assist in the firefighting efforts, but there's still a great deal of work that needs to be done," he said.

"I want to assure Canadians that the federal government will continue to do whatever is necessary, working in partnership with the provinces, territories and First Nations, to ensure that Canadians will be kept safe."

WATCH | Ottawa will 'be there' to support N.S. through fires, Blair says

Ottawa will 'be there' to support N.S. through fires, Blair says Duration 3:03 Asked to respond to comments made by Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston about the federal response to wildfires in his province, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says the province is confronting a 'challenging' situation.

Blair said the start of the wildfire season this year has been "unprecedented" in its devastation, Roughly 2.7 million hectares of forest have been consumed in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the Northwest Territories.

The federal government approved the deployment of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel to Nova Scotia earlier this week in response to a request from the province.

Blair said he did not know how many CAF members are involved in firefighting operations right now, but added hundreds of firefighters are set to arrive from the United States, Australia and New Zealand over the coming days. One hundred and one American firefighters are expected to arrive in Canada later Friday.

The federal government has procured six water bomber planes from Montana to help fight the fires in Nova Scotia, Blair said, with four arriving Friday and two arriving Saturday.

In response to a reporter's question, Blair said the wildfires could end up testing the limits of Ottawa's resources.

"I don't want to refer to this as a competition, but we have many fires in many parts of the country drawing upon a limited number of resources, both within Canada and internationally," Blair said.

N.S. premier calls for more support

Blair said the federal government can only respond to specific requests for assistance from provinces and territories. Earlier this week, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston called on the federal government to devote any available aid to his province in advance of a formal request. Houston also criticized the federal government's response to Hurricane Fiona, which hit Nova Scotia last year.

In an interview with CBC News Network on Friday, Houston said he's still hoping for more federal support to fight the fires.

"I'm optimistic that they'll feel the urgency and really get the support moving," he said.

"I have to be hopeful. I have to believe that lessons were learned from the last time."

Houston said over 20,000 people have been evacuated in Nova Scotia.

WATCH | 'Long recovery' ahead as N.S. grapples with major wildfires

'Long recovery' ahead as N.S. still fighting major wildfires Duration 1:20 Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is calling for urgent help as the province battles 'out of control' wildfires. But he said the province will also need long-term support as some communities deal with staggering losses.

Blair pointed out the federal government approved Nova Scotia's request for military assistance within a day.

"Let me acknowledge that Premier Houston is in a very difficult spot and I'm sure he's concerned, as I am, with the impact that these fires are having on his community," he said.

"I'm very empathetic and sympathetic … We're just there to support them. That's our only intent."

Wildfires have forced thousands in Sept-Îles, Que. to evacuate. The Quebec government said Friday it plans to evacuate 10,000 people from the city and surrounding region on Friday.

Blair said the federal government has not received a formal request for assistance from Quebec.