Blair says CSIS could have picked up the phone to alert him to Chong intelligence

Former public safety minister Bill Blair says that while Canada's spy agency might have intended for him to read a report warning that China was targeting MPs back in 2021, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service should have followed up with him afterward.

"It might have been helpful if they sent me an email or a text or a phone call to alert me that there was a report that they intended that I should see, and perhaps give me a clue of where I would find it," Blair, now emergency preparedness minister, said Wednesday.

"Quite frankly, if their intent was actually that I would actually have that information, my expectation would be that they would brief me on it."

His comments come the morning after CSIS Director David Vigneault defended his agency while acknowledging the way intelligence is shared between his agency and political officials hasn't always worked.

WATCH | Conservative MP questions CSIS director on communication with Blair

Conservative MP questions CSIS director on communication with minister on foreign interference Duration 2:01 Conservative MP Michael Cooper asked CSIS Director David Vigneault about the sort of discussions he had with then-public safety minister Bill Blair on foreign interference. Vigneault said a note was sent to the department but he did not have 'specific discussions on that specific note' with Blair.

At the heart of the dispute is an "issues management note" or IMU that CSIS drafted in May 2021.

Former governor general David Johnston, tasked by Prime Minister Trudeau with looking into allegations that China tried to meddle in the past two federal elections, wrote in his recent report that CSIS sent the note to Blair, his chief of staff, and his deputy minister through Canada's Top Secret Network (CTSN), a network it uses to securely store and distribute secret information.

The note warned that CSIS had "intelligence that the [People's Republic of China] intended to target Mr. Chong, another MP, and their family in China (if any)," Johnston wrote.

Johnston, who announced last week he is stepping down as special rapporteur on foreign interference, found neither Blair nor his chief of staff had access to the CTSN.

'The process did not work:' Blair

Blair said he never saw the note and was never briefed on the issue. He has said he only learned about the specifics of the case by reading the Globe and Mail last month and found out about the IMU through Johnston's reporting.

"It is certainly the most prominent, but not the only, example of poor information flow and processing between agencies, the public service and ministers," Johnston wrote.

Last week, Blair suggested it was Vigneault's fault he never saw the note.

"The director determined this was not information the minister needed to know," he said.

On Wednesday, Vigneault disputed that claim.

"I have no doubt the minister did not receive it. His comments were very clear. But I think it is important for the committee to understand that we did share the information," he told the procedure and House affairs committee.

WATCH | Communication on foreign interference failed, CSIS director says Communication on foreign interference failed, CSIS director says Duration 2:32 CSIS director David Vigneault told Conservative MP Michael Cooper that the system by which intelligence notes are sent to cabinet ministers needs an upgrade to ensure that the information is 'available to the right people.'

"I think the fact that we did an issue management note speaks to the notion that we wanted to highlight the information."

Blair said that while Vigneault might have intended for him to see the note about Chong, that didn't pan out.

"I accept his word on that, that that was his intent. But unfortunately, his intent did not actually take effect because they failed to come and brief me on that information," he said.

"Just to be very clear, CSIS did not brief me on that document. I'm advised that they sent it to another office with the intent that I would somehow get to see it."

The head of CSIS acknowledged under questioning that it's an example of a gap in intelligence-sharing.

"What is clear is that the process did not work," Vigneault said. "There is a need to make significant improvement."