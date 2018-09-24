Skip to Main Content
Canada has removed only 6 of 900 asylum seekers facing U.S. deportation
New

Newly released figures show Canadian officials have removed only a handful of the hundreds of irregular migrants who arrived in Canada while they were already facing deportation orders from the United States.

Border Security Minister Bill Blair apologizes for saying majority of asylum seekers had left

The Canadian Press ·
Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair apologized in the House of Commons for creating "unnecessary confusion" by claiming in a weekend media interview that the majority of asylum seekers had left Canada. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Numbers tabled recently in the House of Commons show nearly 900 irregular migrants intercepted by the Mounties in Canada since April 2017 were already under removal orders issued by American authorities.

As of late June, only six of these people had been removed from Canada.

Border Security Minister Bill Blair created some confusion over the weekend after he told Global News in an interview that the "overwhelming majority" of asylum seekers who crossed irregularly into Canada over the last 21 months have left the country.

Blair issued an apology this afternoon, saying he "clearly misspoke" and that the majority of asylum seekers remain in Canada awaiting the outcome of their refugee claims.

Minister of Border Security Bill Blair apologizes in QP for any confusion caused when he stated in a weekend interview that most asylum seekers from last year's surge have left the country. 0:39

Since early 2017, more than 34,000 asylum seekers have crossed into Canada through unofficial points. To date, only 398 — or about one per cent of the total — have been removed.

