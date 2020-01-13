Morneau says Canada hasn't decided if it would cover security costs for Prince Harry and Meghan

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said today the federal government hasn't decided if Ottawa would help to cover the security costs associated with a move by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to Canada.

A report in the London-based Evening Standard Monday said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has told the Queen already that Canada would assume some of the costs associated with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex taking up residence here part-time.

Morneau said the government has not yet held any formal talks on the matter.

"No, we haven't spent any time thinking about this issue," Morneau told reporters in Toronto.

"We obviously are always looking to make sure, as a member of the Commonwealth, we play a role. We have not had any discussions on that subject at this time."

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says that, despite reports to the contrary, the government of Canada has not committed to paying for the security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. 0:21

The Evening Standard said Trudeau has "agreed taxpayers in his country should pick up the huge bill for the couple's round-the-clock protection while they are in the country ... Trudeau has privately assured the Queen that Harry, Meghan and Archie's safety will not be jeopardised while they reside there."

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office declined to comment on the prospect of Canada paying for the family's protection.

In announcing their decision to step back from their role as "senior" royals while dividing their time between the U.K. and North America, the couple said they wanted to be financially independent and less reliant on funds from the Sovereign Grant, the pool of public money available to the royals to help them carry out their duties.

The cost associated with protecting the Sussexes has been pegged at more than a $1.7 million a year.

Security costs incurred by the royals have been covered by the British taxpayer — but the status of that funding for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is in doubt in light of their stated intention to withdraw from public life.

Canada has paid the costs associated with past royal tours. In 2010, for example, Canadian taxpayers spent $2.8 million to protect the Queen during her nine-day tour of Canada. Protecting Prince William and his wife Kate during a 2011 visit cost Canada about $1.2 million.

The Queen, Prince Charles, William and Harry met Monday at the Queen's winter residence, Sandringham House, to discuss Harry's future in the House of Windsor.

In a statement issued after the talks, the Queen said all parties agreed that "there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the U.K."

The Queen said that while she would prefer Harry and Megan "remain full-time working members of the Royal Family," she respects and "understands their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

As for the costs associated with a move, the Queen said these are "complex matters" and "there is some more work to be done."

The couple spent more than six weeks at a rented mansion on Vancouver Island during the Christmas holiday season. Meghan, an American-born former actress, spent years living in Toronto while filming the legal drama Suits.

Harry also has shown a fondness for Canada. While in the military, Harry did two stints at the Suffield military base in southeastern Alberta. He also picked Toronto to host the third iteration of the Invictus Games for wounded veterans.

After announcing their dramatic departure from regular royal life, Meghan immediately flew to Canada to be with her son, Archie.