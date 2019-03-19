Highlights of Bill Morneau's fourth federal budget

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has tabled his fourth federal budget — his final one before the next election in October. Here are the highlights:

Top-level numbers

$22.8 billion in new spending over the next five years.

2018-19 deficit projection: $14.9 billion, down slightly from the fall.

2019-20 deficit projection: $19.8 billion, with $3 billion risk adjustment.

Debt: $685.6 billion, projected to rise to $761.7B by 2023-24.

Debt-to-GDP ratio: Projected to be 30.8 per cent, falling to 28.6 per cent by 2023-24.

Some spending highlights

$1.25 billion over 3 years on a shared-equity mortgage program for first-time home buyers.

RRSP withdrawal limit for first-time home buyers rises to $35,000 from $25,000.

$3.25 billion to Indigenous Services for water quality, child welfare, education and other supports.

$2.2 billion for one-time doubling of Gas Tax cash for cities' infrastructure spending.

$1.2 billion over 5 years for border security and modernization, and for the asylum system.

Personalized Canada Training Credit of $250 a year (up to $5,000 lifetime) for job retraining.

Other key measures