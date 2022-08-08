Bill Graham, a former defence and foreign affairs minister, has died

Former cabinet minister Bill Graham has died.

Graham served as minister of foreign affairs under prime minister Jean Chrétien, as well as minister of national defence under prime minister Paul Martin.

He also served as leader of the opposition and interim leader of the Liberal Party.

In a tweet, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra called Graham "my friend and mentor."

"He was a giant in Canadian and international politics," Alghabra said.

"He wore his love for Canada on his sleeve. My condolences to his family."

I’m saddened to hear of the passing of my friend and mentor Bill Graham. He was a giant in Canadian and international politics. He wore his love for Canada on his sleeve. My condolences to his family. —@OmarAlghabra

More to come...