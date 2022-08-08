Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Bill Graham, a former defence and foreign affairs minister, has died

Graham served as a minister under the Chrétien and Martin governments 

Bill Graham, former cabinet minister, has died. This file photo dated January, 31 2002 shows the then foreign affairs minister speaking at a press conference during a diplomatic visit to Paris. (Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images)

Graham served as minister of foreign affairs under prime minister Jean Chrétien, as well as minister of national defence under prime minister Paul Martin.

He also served as leader of the opposition and interim leader of the Liberal Party. 

In a tweet, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra called Graham "my friend and mentor."

"He was a giant in Canadian and international politics," Alghabra said. 

"He wore his love for Canada on his sleeve. My condolences to his family." 

More to come... 

