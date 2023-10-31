Content
Biden to welcome Trudeau to Washington this week, U.S. ambassador says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to be in Washington on Friday as part of U.S. President Joe Biden's push for greater economic integration across the Western Hemisphere.

PM will join meetings pushing for greater economic integration across Western Hemisphere

The Canadian Press ·
A man wearing a suit and a poppy steps out of a vehicle surrounded by security.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday. Trudeau will be in Washington on Friday, according to U.S. Ambassador David Cohen, as part of President Joe Biden's push for greater economic integration across the Western Hemisphere. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Cohen says Trudeau will be part of meetings in D.C. to help shape the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity, a Biden-backed trade framework.

The project aims to create more jobs and restore faith in democracy by having roughly a dozen countries bolster the region's economic competitiveness.

Biden announced the program at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June 2022.

Cohen says Canada shares the values the U.S. is trying to champion in the region, adding there will be "some nice and interesting announcements" at the meeting.

Trudeau's office is not confirming the prime minister's schedule.

