Joe Biden, Boris Johnson congratulate Trudeau on third election victory
Leaders say they are looking forward to working with Canadian PM in years ahead
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today, congratulating the re-elected Liberal leader on his party's win in Monday night's federal election.
According to a statement sent out by the White House, the two leaders spoke about the need to work together to rebuild the economies of both countries and continue in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The President expressed to Prime Minister Trudeau his desire to continue working closely and deepening collaboration with Canada – one of our nation's top partners," the statement said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also saluted Trudeau on his third straight election victory.
"Congratulations [Justin Trudeau] on your re-election," Johnson said in a social media post today. "The U.K. and Canada are great friends and partners and I look forward to us working closely together in the years ahead."
More to come ...
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?