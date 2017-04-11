The Liberal government is delivering $1.75 billion in compensation for dairy producers negatively impacted by the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The funding will roll out over eight years for nearly 11,000 farmers to compensate them for losses.

About $345 million of that total will be paid out in the first year in direct payments according to their production quotas.

A news release said a farm owner with 80 dairy cows will be awarded compensation of $28,000 in the first year.

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau is making the morning announcement at a farm in Compton, Que., today, and CBCNews.ca is carrying it live.

"This will allow everyone to make the best decisions based on new market realities and their respective situations," Bibeau said.

The minister said the funding reflects the government's deep respect for dairy farmers and its "unshakable belief" in Canada's supply management system.

The supply management system controls the supply of dairy, poultry and eggs through production and import controls and pricing mechanisms designed to stabilize profits for producers and pricing for consumers.

Scheer criticizes timing

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer accused the government of dragging its heels on delivering the funding.

"The announcement that was made today [Friday] is the exact same formula, the exact same scale that the Conservatives have previously put forward," he said. "It's frustrating ... on behalf of the dairy sector, I know a lot of producers are concerned that it took this long.

"Essentially it took four years for the Liberals to come forward with the exact same plan that Stephen Harper came forward with just before the last election."