Liberal ministers meet with mother, sister of woman missing in Burkina Faso

Two Liberal cabinet ministers met today with the mother and sister of Edith Blais, the Canadian woman who went missing in Burkina Faso last month.

Speaking after the meeting she held along with Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau declined to provide any details on the Quebec woman's case. She said she believes the Blais family is confident the federal government is doing all it can to help.

"We had a good conversation between mothers. We talked about Edith and I think they are reassured that our government is doing what needs to be done in such circumstances," she said. (Bibeau is the mother of a 19-year-old son, Matthieu.)

Blais, 34, and her Italian friend Luca Tacchetto were travelling by car in southwestern Burkina Faso and were supposed to cross the border into Togo to do volunteer work with an aid group. She hasn't been seen or heard from since Dec. 15.

Burkina Faso's Security Minister Clement Sawadogo issued a statement this week referring to their disappearance as a kidnapping.

Bibeau said federal officials are in close touch with officials in Burkina Faso, as well as the Blais family.

International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

The meeting, held as the Liberal cabinet meets in Sherbrooke, Que., comes one day after Freeland confirmed the death of another Canadian, Kirk Woodman, in Burkina Faso Thursday.

As the number of cases of Canadians detained, killed or abducted abroad mounts, Freeland urged Canadians to heed the travel advisories issued by the federal government.

"It is really important for Canadians to be mindful that this is a turbulent moment in the world, and when Canadians travel abroad I would strongly urge all Canadians who are planning a trip outside Canada to look at our travel advisories," she said Thursday.

Freeland also asked Canadians travelling to potentially dangerous regions to register with Global Affairs in case they get into trouble.