Liberal government tables bill to toughen laws on bestiality, animal cruelty

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould tabled legislation today that would strengthen laws around animal cruelty and bestiality.

Bill C-84 responds, in part, to a 2016 Supreme Court of Canada decision that ruled a convicted sexual offender, identified only as D.L.W. to protect his victims, was not guilty of bestiality following charges stemming from sexual activity involving one of his stepdaughters and the family dog.

In a 6-1 decision, a majority of the justices ruled that the Criminal Code provisions around bestiality did not adequately define which sexual acts with animals are prohibited. In his ruling, Justice Thomas Cromwell urged Parliament to revisit the definition.

Bill C-84 changes the wording in the Criminal Code to clarify that it involves any contact for a sexual purpose between a person and an animal.

"These amendments will increase protections for children and other vulnerable individuals who may be compelled by another person to commit or witness sexual acts with animals. It also better protects animals from violence and cruelty," reads the Justice Department summary of the proposed changes.

The legislation also expands protections for animals, including activities related to animal fighting.

The bill would prohibit:

Promoting, arranging, assisting, taking part in or receiving money for the fighting or baiting of animals.

Breeding, training or transporting an animal to fight another animal.

Building or maintaining any arena for animal fighting. Current prohibitions are limited to building or maintaining a cockpit, which is a place used for cockfighting.

Camille Labchuk, a lawyer and executive director of Animal Justice, has pushed for the bestiality loophole to be closed.

"The loophole is relatively easy to close and it is shocking that three years after this case was argued at the Supreme Court, we are only now seeing legislative change, and only after two private member's bills forced the issue," she said in an email.

In December 2017, Conservative MP Michelle Rempel tabled a private member's bill to amend the Criminal Code to define bestiality as "any contact by a person, for a sexual purpose, with an animal."

The existing definition of bestiality in the Criminal Code is understood to focus on penetration as the essential element involving a person and animal.

Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith proposed legislation to ban the import of shark fins and the sale of cat and dog fur in Canada. It also attempted to amend Criminal Code provisions related to animal abuse, negligence, fighting and bestiality, but it was defeated in the House of Commons.

In the Criminal Code, offences against animals have not changed substantially since 1892, except for some increased penalties.