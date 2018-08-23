Quebec MP Maxime Bernier is leaving the Conservatives and says he plans to start his own party.

Bernier, who represents the riding of Beauce, made the announcement Thursday morning in Ottawa as the party's policy convention kicks off in Halifax.

"I have come to realize over the past year that this party is too intellectually and morally corrupt to be reformed," he said, on the heels of controversial tweets he posted regarding diversity.

"I know for a fact that many in the caucus privately oppose supply management, but buying votes in a few key ridings is more important than defending the interests of Canadians."

Bernier said his goal is to head a party that runs candidates in Canada's 338 ridings.

"We'll have a lot of Canadians and that new party will win the next election.

Bernier's recent tweets have been labelled xenophobic by some commentators, while others view them as the start of a much-needed debate over Canadian identity and the role of immigration.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will make his own statement this afternoon from Halifax.

Maxime Bernier announces he will leave the Conservative party during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday August 23, 2018. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Leading up to Bernier's announcement some prominent Conservatives rallied around Scheer.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted support for the leader, while Kory Teneycke, the former director of communications for Stephen Harper and a Bernier supporter in the leadership race, penned an opinion article for the Toronto Sun backing Scheer for prime minister.

Earlier this summer, Bernier was banished from the Tory front bench and stripped of his innovation critic title.

At the time, a Conservative MP who spoke to CBC News on the condition he not be identified said Bernier was removed because of his decision to post a chapter from his book on his website. The MP wrote that Scheer's victory as party leader was owed to "fake Conservatives" who only joined the party to defend supply management in the dairy industry.

Peter d'Entremont, who sits on the board of directors of the Libertarian Party of Canada, said it tried to court Bernier to leave the Conservative Party and join its cause, but he wasn't interested.

With files from CBC's J.P. Tasker