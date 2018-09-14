Maxime Bernier launches the People's Party of Canada

Quebec MP Maxime Bernier has announced the name of his new party: the People's Party of Canada.

Bernier also unveiled the party's mandate in Ottawa on Friday, saying it will have 338 candidates.

"For too long Canadian politics has been hijacked by interest groups, cartels, lobbies, international groups, corporate or union interests of politicians and bureaucrats in Ottawa who are disconnected from ordinary citizens," he said.

"We don't believe that government intervention is a solution for everything. Government should not intervene to solve each and every problem on the road to a utopian and unrealistic vision of society. "

Bernier said it will still take time to register the party with Elections Canada, but so far has raised $140,000. He added he is respecting Elections Canada's rules, including maximum limits for donations.

Maxime Bernier says the People's Party of Canada will have 338 candidates. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Last month, the rogue MP announced he was leaving the "intellectually and morally corrupt" Conservative Party to start his own movement.

Prior to his exit, ​Bernier caused waves for his tweets regarding Canada's "extreme multiculturalism," warning that "the cult of diversity will divide us into little tribes that have less and less in common, apart from their dependence on government in Ottawa."

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, who narrowly beat Bernier at last year's leadership convention, said the former cabinet minister was more occupied with advancing his own profile than the needs of the party. Scheer and Bernier will meet again when the House of Commons resumes on Monday after the summer break.

The People's Party of Canada will be based in Gatineau, Que.