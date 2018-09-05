Skip to Main Content
Bernier says he has raised over $90K since quitting the Conservative party
Quebec MP Maxime Bernier says he has raised more than $90,000 since quitting the Conservative party. In a fundraising email to supporters today, Bernier says his campaign has "momentum" and that he plans to unveil his party's name and logo next week.

Quebec MP plans to have the party up and running for when the House of Commons returns

The Canadian Press ·
Maxime Bernier announced last week that he was leaving the Conservative Party and would launch his own party to contest the 2019 federal election. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

The maverick MP announced Aug. 23 that he was leaving the Conservative party and starting his own political movement.

Bernier says he is speaking with supporters and organizers, completing the requisite Elections Canada forms and developing the party's constitution and platform.

He also claims to have received hundreds of letters from supporters and others interested in becoming a candidate under the Bernier banner.

Bernier says he plans to have the party up and running by Sept. 17 when the House of Commons returns from its summer break.

