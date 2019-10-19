Bernier files complaint to elections watchdog over 'professional smear campaign' against his party

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has filed a complaint to the Commissioner of Canada Elections to get to the bottom of what he called a "professional smear campaign" waged against him.

During a news conference Saturday, Bernier said the party will retain legal advice and will use all tools at its disposal to get answers on the Conservative Party of Canada's potential role in that campaign. He also wants answers on who was behind the entry of a Rhinoceros Party candidate in his Beauce, Que., riding who has the same name as him.

Bernier said that was a deliberate attempt to confuse voters.

CBC News reported Friday that Warren Kinsella's Daisy Group consulting firm was behind a social media campaign to put the People's Party of Canada (PPC) on the defensive and keep Bernier out of the federal leaders' debates, according to documents provided to CBC News.

The documents outline the work done by several employees of Daisy on behalf of an unnamed client. A source with knowledge of the project told CBC News that client was the Conservative Party of Canada. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer today refused to comment on whether his party was involved, saying "As a rule, we never make comments on vendors that we may or may not have engaged with."

The plan was first reported Friday night by the Globe and Mail.

According to the source, who spoke to CBC News on condition they not be named, the objective of the plan, dubbed "Project Cactus," was to make the Conservative Party look more attractive to voters by highlighting PPC candidates' and supporters' xenophobic statements on social media.

The source added that Daisy employed four full-time staffers on Project Cactus at one time.

Kinsella is a lawyer, anti-racism activist and former Liberal strategist who has been a vocal critic of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.