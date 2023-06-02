'Absolutely no talk' of moving Paul Bernardo to minimum security: corrections head

The commissioner of Correctional Service Canada says there is "absolutely no talk" of moving notorious serial killer and rapist Paul Bernardo to an even lower security level following his transfer to a medium-security prison.

Anne Kelly testified at a parliamentary committee today about the decision to move Bernardo from a maximum-security prison in late May.

The move set off a politician firestorm, with federal Conservatives demanding that the Liberal government ensure his return to maximum security.

The federal government maintained that the decision to transfer him was made by the independent prison authority and politicians could not interfere.

Bernardo is serving an indeterminate life sentence for the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of 15-year-old Kristen French and 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s near St. Catharines, Ont.

A review of the decision released in July found officials followed proper policies and said Bernardo had long met the criteria to be reclassified as a medium-security prisoner, but was only moved after he proved he could integrate with other inmates.