Former interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen steps down as MP

Member of Parliament and former interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen has resigned her seat in the House of Commons.

Bergen, 58, has represented the Manitoba riding of Portage—Lisgar since 2008. She served as interim leader of the Conservatives and leader of the Opposition from February to September 2022. Prior to that, she served as deputy leader of the Conservatives.

In a video posted to Twitter Wednesday, Bergen said she has submitted a letter of resignation, "ending an incredible and very fulfilling 14 years."

Bergen thanked her constituents, family, volunteers, staff and political colleagues "on both sides of the aisle, regardless of your political stripe."

After 14 years as an MP I'm looking forward to the next chapter of life. Thank you Portage-Lisgar and Canada for the honour

Bergen announced in September of last year that she would not seek reelection. Pierre Poilievre replaced her as Conservative leader that month.

Bergen did not give a specific reason for her resignation and did not mention any future plans.

"I'm choosing to leave now not because I'm tired or I've run out of steam. In fact, it's the exact opposite," she said in the video.

"I feel hopeful and re-energized. Hopeful for our strong and united Conservative Party, and our caucus, under the courageous and principled leadership of my friend, Pierre Poilievre."

Bergen ended her goodbye message on a hopeful note.

"With God's grace and God's help, I believe that the best is yet to come. Thank you so much Portage—Lisgar, and thank you Canada."

The Toronto Star was the first to report the story.

The news means there will be a byelection in Portage—Lisgar to replace Bergen.

Manitoba Finance Minister Cameron Friesen announced last week that he'd step down as an MLA to seek the federal Conservative nomination in the riding.

The death of MP Jim Carr late last year set up a byelection in another Manitoba riding — Winnipeg South Centre. The Alberta riding of Calgary Heritage and the Ontario riding of Oxford are also up for byelections later this year.

"I thank her for her many years of service," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said of Bergen in a media scrum Wednesday.