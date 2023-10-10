B.C. becomes first province to sign individual health deal with feds

Health Minister Mark Holland announced Tuesday that British Columbia is the first province to sign a tailored funding agreement with the federal government as part of the $196-billion health accord the prime minister offered provinces earlier this year.

The deal will see the federal government shift $1.2 billion to B.C. over three years.

In exchange, the province developed a plan to increase patient access to team-based family health care and mental health and addictions services.

The province also has agreed to work with the First Nations Health Authority to improve access to culturally appropriate and trauma-informed treatment and care.

The one-on-one deal is part of a national health accord that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered provinces in February in response to the ongoing health-care crisis.

So far, all provinces and territories have agreed to the deal in principle, with the exception of Quebec.