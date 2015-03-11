John Baird will not run for the Conservative leadership

Former Conservative cabinet minister John Baird says he will not enter the race to succeed Andrew Scheer as leader of the Conservative Party.

Baird tweeted earlier this evening that, while he is "incredibly grateful for all the support that Conservatives from across this great country have offered in the past few weeks," he's "incredibly happy" with his "post-political life."

I am incredibly grateful for all the support that Conservatives from across this great country have offered in the past few weeks. Still, I want to provide some clarity that I will not be standing for Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. 1/3 —@Baird I sincerely appreciate all the emails, phone calls, & offers of time and energy. When I left politics after 20 years of elected office, I committed myself to an equally rewarding career in the private sector. I am incredibly happy with my post-political life & enjoy my work. 2/3 —@Baird I look forward to an exciting leadership race, and I will continue to remain a proud Conservative activist and enthusiastically support the policies and principles of our Party. Je vous remercie du fond du coeur! 3/3 —@Baird

"I look forward to an exciting leadership race, and I will continue to remain a proud Conservative activist and enthusiastically support the policies and principles of our party," he added.

Right now, the Conservative leadership race has one presumed frontrunner — former cabinet minister Peter MacKay — and two challengers from the current Conservative caucus: Marilyn Gladu and Erin O'Toole. Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis confirmed her leadership bid this week.

Baird was reportedly under heavy pressure to run. In an opinion piece published by CBC earlier today, Kory Teneycke, former communications director to prime minister Stephen Harper, argued that the race to date has been "boring" and needs a major player like Baird to force other candidates to bring up their game.

"As in any arena, strong competition breeds strong competitors," Teneycke wrote. "A field of strong candidates fight more forcefully for their ideas. Their weaknesses get tested."

Baird's not the first prominent Conservative to dash the hopes of supporters during this leadership race. After weeks of will-she-won't-she speculation, former Conservative Party interim leader Rona Ambrose also confirmed late last month that she would not be a candidate.

Former interim leader Rona Ambrose announced she is staying out of the Conservative leadership race. 1:42

The other possible contenders who were still trying to meet the party's entry requirements earlier this week include: