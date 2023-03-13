Content
Canada on sidelines as U.S., Britain, Australia move ahead on new security deal

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to join the prime ministers of Britain and Australia at a news conference later today to announce the next steps of their AUKUS agreement.

Trudeau has refused to say whether Canada was invited to join AUKUS

The Canadian Press ·
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left to right, Col Jaimie Norman, Admiral Sir Ben Key, First Sea Lord, and Commander Gus Carnie during Sunak's visit to San Diego, Monday March 13, 2023, ahead of his meetings with US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese as part of AUKUS. Experts are warning that Canada's omission from the military pact involving three of its closest allies is symptomatic of a larger problem in how this country is perceived by its friends.
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (second from left), Col. Jaimie Norman (left), First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key (second from right) and Commander Gus Carnie (right) during Sunak's visit to San Diego on March 13, 2023. The visit was connected to Sunak's meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as part of AUKUS. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stefan Rousseau-Pool via AP)

Experts are warning that Canada's omission from a military pact involving three of its closest allies is symptomatic of a larger problem in how this country is perceived by its friends.

That will include formalizing American and British plans to help Australia develop a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines in response to growing concerns about China's actions in the Pacific.

Canadian Forces College professor Paul Mitchell said he believes Canada's exclusion reflects the perception of its closest allies that it remains uncertain about its aims in the Indo-Pacific region.

Defence analyst David Perry of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute said it is also a sign that Canada's friends are growing tired of its refusal to take national defence and security seriously.

