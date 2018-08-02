Canadian border officers are reporting the emergence of a new "phenomenon" on the migrant front: irregular border crossers acting as "anchor relatives" for those making refugee claims at official points of entry.

The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) says people who have entered the country through irregular migration can facilitate the entry of family members.

"Recently, CBSA officers are noticing another phenomenon: claimants who have recently arrived in Canada as irregular migrants and have refugees in process are acting as an anchor relative for other qualifying family members," says an information package provided to the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).

"This means that these family members can present themselves at a port of entry and not be considered as irregular migrants. Also, they can't be refused entry under the Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA)."

The STCA is a Canada-U.S. treaty meant to manage the flow of refugee claimants across the shared border. It states that most people seeking refugee status in either country must make their claim in the first 'safe' country they arrive in —​ either Canada or the United States.

CBSA could not immediately respond to questions from CBC about the number of new arrivals who have been allowed entry at the border because they're related to asylum seekers who crossed through irregular migration.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale's office told CBC News it could not say how widespread this little-known practice is right now.

Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel tweeted about the issue late Wednesday, called it a "loophole in a loophole" and asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau how many might use it to claim asylum in Canada in the coming years.

The Conservatives have been calling on the government to apply the Safe Third Country Agreement to the entire border, eliminating an exception for those entering the country outside of official border crossing points.

How many relatives of those who have illegally crossed the border from the USA, then subsequently claimed asylum in Canada, are you projecting will claim an exemption under the STCA and also claim asylum in Canada in the coming years, <a href="https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JustinTrudeau</a>? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LoopholeInALoophole?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LoopholeInALoophole</a> <a href="https://t.co/JmlX09Xdkb">pic.twitter.com/JmlX09Xdkb</a> —@MichelleRempel

The PBO requested financial and other information from federal departments and agencies in order to carry out a financial cost analysis of the recent surge in asylum seekers. Responses from four federal departments and agencies were tabled with the immigration committee.

In response to a request from Conservative MP Larry Maguire, PBO Jean-Denis Fréchette agreed to take on a global accounting exercise to add up the costs incurred to date related to the boom in asylum seekers entering Canada outside official border points, and how much the stepped-up pace of irregular migration might cost in the future.

Tenfold spike in asylum-seekers

For the first time, the RCMP has provided numbers of asylum seekers intercepted outside official border points for 2016, showing a tenfold spike in just one year.

In 2017, 20,593 asylum seekers were intercepted, compared to just 2,486 in 2016. Previously, the RCMP did not track asylum seekers separately from others who were intercepted outside regular crossings and who were engaged in other activities, such as human smuggling.

From Jan. 1 to July 15, 2018, there were 11,420 interceptions of irregular migrants at the border. Officials have noted a declining rate of irregular border crossings in recent months.

The PBO had asked for five-year projections on the number of irregular border crossers, but all departments declined to give estimates, arguing that the volumes are too unpredictable.

"Given that migration and refugee movements are influenced by a complexity of different factors and are difficult to predict, costs for future year projections are not available at this time," Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said in a letter to the PBO. "The department will, however, continue to monitor volumes and migration patterns closely, in order to refine financial impacts."

The CBSA, in its written reply to Fréchette's request for information, said that "forecasting irregular arrivals for the coming years is difficult" because "a number of external factors ... influence the migration of persons seeking protection.

"This is further complicated when attempting to forecast how many will present themselves at a port of entry versus how many will attempt to enter between the ports. The primary reason claimants enter between the ports is because they do not meet an exception or exemption to the Safe Third Country Agreement."

'Fluid and dynamic'

There are various exceptions to the STCA's ban on seeking refugee status in one country after arriving in another: unaccompanied minors, holders of work or student visas — or those who have a family member already in Canada as a citizen, a permanent resident or a refugee claimant.

The RCMP said they could not provide projections of irregular arrivals or financial expenditures, calling the situation at the border "fluid and dynamic."

In an open letter to Frechette, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said much of the border runs through wilderness areas, far from communities or major centres, so the RCMP take a "layered approach" to border operations.