Experts call on Canada to use COVAX AstraZeneca doses or give them back
PHAC waiting for provinces to place orders before sending out AstraZeneca doses
Some health experts are questioning Canada's decision to accept thousands of doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from a global vaccine-sharing alliance, only to leave them sitting in freezers in an Ontario warehouse.
More than 655,000 doses of AstraZeneca — which most provinces have now decided against using for first doses — arrived in Canada through the COVAX initiative Thursday.
It is the first time vaccines have been delivered to Canada without immediately being distributed to provinces and territories, because Ottawa isn't clear yet on who wants them.
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who is managing vaccine logistics for the federal government, said Thursday the Public Health Agency of Canada is waiting for provinces to put in their orders for those doses before sending them out.
But most provinces have now decided to stop giving AstraZeneca as a first dose and are still considering whether to give it as second dose or offer second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.
Dr. Irfan Dhalla, an internal medicine specialist in Toronto, said it's unconscionable to sit on those doses and the choice must be made immediately to use them or send them to countries that will.
