More than half of Canada's AstraZeneca vaccine doses expired, will be thrown out
Government will discard 13.6 million expired doses because of limited demand for the vaccine
Canada is about to toss more than half of its doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine because it couldn't find any takers for it, either in or outside of Canada.
A statement from Health Canada says 13.6 million doses of the vaccine expired in the spring and will be thrown out.
A year ago, Canada said it would donate almost 18 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to lower-income countries.
As of June 22, almost nine million doses had been delivered to 21 different nations.
But Health Canada says there is limited demand for the AstraZeneca vaccine and it hasn't been able to find more takers for the doses available.
Canada also has donated 6.1 million doses of Moderna's vaccine out of 10 million doses promised for donation, but has thrown out another 1.2 million doses of that vaccine.
