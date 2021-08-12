When can I expect my voter ​information card?

Canada's 44th federal election is on Sept. 20 and you can expect your voter information card in the mail if you're registered to vote. If you're not registered, you can still do it ahead of time online , in person at your local Elections Canada office, or at the polling station on election day.

When should I get my card?

Elections Canada mails out voter information cards about three weeks before election day. The card tells you your assigned polling station, whether it's wheelchair-accessible and how to cast your ballot. You can use it to vote on Sept. 20 or at the advance polls on Sept. 10-13, or you can vote by special ballot .

Have an election question for CBC News? Email ask@cbc.ca. Your input helps inform our coverage.

If you're on the voters list, you should receive your card by Sept. 10. You can also find your polling station by searching your postal code here .

How do I know if I'm registered to vote?

You can use the Online Voter Registration Service on the Elections Canada website to check if you're registered. You will need to fill in information such as your date of birth and home address. If you can't use the Online Voter Registration Service, you can also register by mail. You can contact Elections Canada and they will send a voter registration form by mail, email or fax.

The other option is to register in person at your local Elections Canada office or assigned polling station when you go to vote.

What if I'm moving before the election?

If your address is changing, where you vote depends on where you consider your home riding to be. If it's your new home, you can update your address here . Your voter information card will be sent to your new address. You can use it along with one other form of ID to vote.

If you still consider your old address your home riding (but can't get back), you can vote by mail. You can read more about how to vote by mail here .

If you're not registered to vote, you can still do it ahead of time online, in person at your local Elections Canada office, or at the polling station on election day. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

What if my name is spelled wrong?

If you receive a voter information card with your name misspelled, you should contact your local Elections Canada office. You should also do this if you receive a voter card for a deceased person or someone who does not live at your address.

Find out who's ahead in the latest polls with our Poll Tracker .

You can look up the contact information for your local Elections Canada office by entering your postal code online . The addresses of local offices will be posted as soon as they are confirmed.

What if I never receive my card?

If your voter information card doesn't arrive, don't worry. You don't need it to vote. You can use a piece of ID with your name and address on it — or a combination of ID pieces — to vote. Here's all the forms of identification you can use.

If you don't have any ID, you can get someone to vouch for you. But they must be able to prove their own identity and address. This person must know you and be registered at your polling station.

Read more on the different ways you can vote.

Use Vote Compass to compare the party platforms with your views.

If you have a question about the federal election, send us an email at ask@cbc.ca. We're answering as many as we can leading up to election day.