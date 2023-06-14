Canada halting all government-led activity with China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
Canada is immediately halting all government-led activity with the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters Wednesday.
Canadian official alleges the bank was dominated by the Chinese Communist Party
Canada is immediately halting all government-led activity with the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters Wednesday.
Freeland said Ottawa was launching a review of allegations made by a Canadian official who resigned earlier in the day as the bank's communications director. The official said the bank was dominated by the Chinese Communist Party.
More to come ...