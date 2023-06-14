Content
Canada halting all government-led activity with China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Canada is immediately halting all government-led activity with the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters Wednesday.

Canadian official alleges the bank was dominated by the Chinese Communist Party

Thomson Reuters ·
A woman seen in profile addresses a crowd.
Freeland said Ottawa would launch a review of the allegations made by a Canadian official who resigned as the AIIB's communications director. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)

Freeland said Ottawa was launching a review of allegations made by a Canadian official who resigned earlier in the day as the bank's communications director. The official said the bank was dominated by the Chinese Communist Party.

More to come ...

