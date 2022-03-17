Ottawa to lift border vaccine mandates, mandatory use of ArriveCAN

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and other government officials will provide an update related to Canada's border measures

The federal government is expected to formally announce an end to COVID-19 border measures today, including plans to drop the vaccination requirement for people entering Canada, a stop to random testing at airports and making use of the ArriveCAN app optional.

Government sources have told CBC News the government has decided not to extend the current COVID-19 Emergency Order-in-Council relating to border measures, which was set to expire Sept. 30.

The official spoke to CBC on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Last week a group of MPs and border-city mayors published an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden asking them to end the "unnecessary" rules at the border, a move they say would allow border communities to recover economically from the pandemic.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and other government officials will make the announcement at 8:30 a.m. ET. CBC News will carry it live.