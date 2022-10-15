Armoured vehicles from Canada land in Haiti: source

Armoured vehicles from Canada landed Saturday in Haiti, as that country remains locked in a conflict with armed gangs, a source with knowledge of the operation confirmed to CBC News.

According to publicly available flight data, a Boeing C-17 Globemaster landed in Port-au-Prince, Haiti's capital, just after 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, after departing CFB Trenton.

Haiti's prime minister, Ariel Henry, recently called for international support to help in a fight against armed criminal gangs. In the past few weeks, the gangs have set up blockades, leading to a crisis in fuel supply.

"We wish to see our neighbours like the United States, like Canada, take the lead and move fast," Bocchit Edmond, Haiti's ambassador to the U.S., said earlier this week.

Henry called for a "specialized armed force" to help Haitian police counter gangs blocking the Varreux fuel terminal, located north of Port-au-Prince, since last month.

The news that Canada would be sending vehicles was first reported in the Miami Herald and in Haitian publications, including Le Nouvelliste, on Friday.

The Herald also reported that the U.S. would support a call from United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres for the creation of a rapid reaction force to help Haitian police.

WATCH | The growing humanitarian crisis in Haiti: Haiti in the grips of humanitarian crisis as gangs block main fuel terminal Duration 1:57 Daily life for many Haitians has been thrown into turmoil as gang violence and soaring inflation make it difficult to access basic necessities like water, food and fuel. Canada is among the countries grappling with how to respond.

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

Demonstrators in Haiti have also blocked access to the capital to demand Henry's resignation amid violence, a cholera outbreak and severe hunger. Fuel prices have also risen since the government announced a cut to subsidies earlier this fall.