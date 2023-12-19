Canadian military buying armed drones for $2.49B

After more than two decades of debate, discussion and policy dissection, Canada's air force finally has the green light to acquire armed drones.

A fleet of 11 MQ-9 Reaper drones, built by U.S. defence contractor General Atomics, will be purchased in a $2.49 billion package, Liberal MPs announced Tuesday on behalf of Defence Minister Bill Blair.

As CBC News reported in October, delivery of the remotely piloted aircraft won't take place until 2028 and the air force doesn't expect to have the full fleet up and running until 2033.

Unlike other recent purchases for the air force, this project was announced outside of Ottawa in a low-key manner.

The announcement came after Parliament adjourned for the holiday season and on the same day the Liberal government delivered more information about its high-profile electric vehicle program.

The Reapers will be delivered through a direct contract with the U.S. manufacturer under the framework of U.S. foreign military sales.

The drone program has followed a long and winding path through the federal bureaucracy.

The fact that Canada had chosen the MQ-9 slipped out back in the fall, when it was revealed that the U.S. had approved the sale of equipment related to the Reaper, including Hellfire missiles.

Drones were first proposed in the early 2000s and Canada came close to buying an earlier version of the Reaper (the Predator) under the former Conservative government. The program made its way into the 2017 Liberal defence policy, but has been the subject of internal review.

Two companies bid on the contract but one dropped out, leaving only General Atomics.

The federal government originally planned to acquire the MQ-9 Reaper fleet by by 2025.

As CBC News reported a few weeks ago, delivery and deployment have been delayed by uncertainty about how the MQ-9 Reapers will perform in the Arctic. Although the drones have proved themselves in other difficult climates, the Department of National Defence says they'll need to be modified to withstand the harsh Arctic environment and to include Canadian-made electronic surveillance equipment.

The contract involves the delivery of both the drones and six ground stations. The main ground control centre, which houses the aircraft cockpits, will be situated in Ottawa.

A student pilot and sensor operator man the controls of a MQ-9 Reaper in a ground-based cockpit during a training mission at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, Syracuse, New York on June 6, 2012. (TSgt Ricky Best/The Associated Press)

The aircraft themselves will be stationed at the military airbases in Greenwood, Nova Scotia and Comox, B.C. Their purchase will require the construction of new hangars.

"The Government of Canada is committed to providing the Canadian Armed Forces with the equipment they need to keep Canadians safe," Blair said in a statement.

"This agreement to acquire the Remotely Piloted Aircraft System will expand Canada's ability to modernize its military force, contribute to joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations with its allies, and create good jobs in the aerospace and defence sector."

Background material, released as part of the announcement, says General Atomics has agreed to deliver economic benefit commitments to Canada as part of the acquisition — investments that have the potential to generate close to 700 jobs annually.