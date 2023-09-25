NDP calls on Speaker to resign for inviting Ukrainian veteran who fought in Nazi unit to Parliament

Canada's New Democrats are calling on House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign, saying it's not enough for him to apologize for inviting a Ukrainian war veteran who fought in a Nazi-aligned unit to Ottawa for a speech.

Rota invited Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Canadian who now lives in North Bay, Ont., to witness Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Parliament on Friday.

Rota praised Hunka, a constituent of his Nipissing–Timiskaming riding, as a "Ukrainian hero" and a "Canadian hero" and prompted a standing ovation for the man.

The Speaker apologized to MPs in person at the opening of Parliament on Monday.

"I am deeply sorry I offended many with my gesture and remarks," he said. "This initiative was entirely my own.

"I want to really tell you that the intention was not to embarrass this house."

While Rota appeared emotional as he issued his statement, he offered no suggestion he intends to resign.

NDP MP Peter Julian, the party's House leader, said "regretfully and sadly" Rota cannot continue in his role after this incident.

"The Speaker has to be above reproach," he said. "This is an unforgivable error that puts the entire House in disrepute. Unfortunately, I believe a sacred trust has been broken."

CBC News reported Sunday that Hunka fought in the 1st Galician division, a branch of Nazi Germany's Waffen-SS, during the Second World War.

In a decade-old article in a Ukrainian-language magazine, Hunka recounted his time in the division.

"None of us asked what our reward would be … or even what our tomorrow would look like. We felt our duty to our native land — and left!" Hunka wrote.

A request for comment sent to Hunka and his relatives went unanswered. Hunka has said in the past he fought for Ukrainian independence during his war service.

Jewish groups are outraged that MPs, senators and dignitaries applauded Hunka.

House Speaker apologizes for honouring Ukrainian who fought with Nazi unit: House Speaker Anthony Rota has apologized after arranging for a Ukrainian constituent to be honoured by MPs during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit. Yaroslav Hunka fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.

"The fact that this individual, and by proxy the organization he was a member of, was given a standing ovation in the House of Commons is deeply troubling," Dan Panneton, a director with the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre, told CBC News.

"I think association with this unit makes you a Nazi collaborator. To be part of this unit, you swore allegiance to Hitler and you were involved with the massacre of civilians. So it doesn't matter if you try and claim that you were defending against communism, you were still involved with the Nazi war machine. That makes you complicit."