Anthony Rota re-elected as Commons Speaker

Liberal MP Anthony Rota was re-elected Speaker of the House of Commons today. He'll preside over a Parliament that looks very similar to the one he left behind to run for his seat in the federal election.

Rota beat out six other candidates in this morning's vote, including Green Party parliamentary leader Elizabeth May.

After Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Leader of the Opposition Erin O'Toole — following tradition — jokingly dragged Rota to the Speaker's chair, the Ontario MP thanked his colleagues for choosing him to be the House's peacekeeper.

"Thank you again for the confidence that you have placed in me as Speaker for a second term. I have very honoured to be up her both politically and personally. I know this is something I know I will treasure for the rest of my life," he said, promising to be "fair and respectful."

"I guess one of the good things about being Speaker is I probably upset both sides equally, so I appreciate you working this out," he said.

More to come ...