Former house Speaker Anthony Rota makes first public comments after resignation

The former Speaker of the House of Commons made his first public comments on Friday since his resignation — exactly four weeks after he acknowledged a war veteran in the House of Commons who fought alongside the Nazis.

Rota gave opening remarks in his riding Friday morning during a press conference at the Canadian Forces Base in North Bay, Ont.

CBC News asked Rota if it was his decision to publicly recognize 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka during an official visit by Ukraine's president to Ottawa on Sept. 22.

"I think I was very clear on that and I did make a statement in the chamber and afterwards," Rota said.

"But today we're here to discuss the health clinic and the health centre that has been put forward by the Government of Canada and its commitment to the people who serve in the armed forces."

Rota did not take other questions from the media but posed for photos with Defence Minister Bill Blair, who was in North Bay to mark the completion of a new $22 million medical clinic on the military base. Rota also joined Blair for a tour of the facility.

MP Anthony Rota poses with Defence Minister Bill Blair and members of the armed forces outside a new medical facility in North Bay, Ont. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

A friend of the Hunka family told CBC News last month the family was unaware that Yaroslav Hunka, who lives in Rota's riding, would be publicly pointed out by Rota.

During the House of Commons visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Rota said Hunka was "a Ukrainian hero, a Canadian hero, and we thank him for all his service." A standing ovation followed.

It was later revealed that Hunka fought with the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS. Rota said he was unaware of that history when the family contacted his constituency office and asked if Hunka could attend Zelenskyy's visit.

CBC News has attempted to reach the Hunka family for an interview.

Rota later apologized and resigned. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called what happened an "egregious error" that "deeply embarrassed Parliament and Canada."

CBC News has not seen Rota in question period since he resigned Speaker, although he is still the MP for Nipissing-Temiskaming. He has told CBC News he does not plan to run in the next election.

Rota, a former city councillor in North Bay, has been the area's member of Parliament for most of the period since 2004. The Conservatives held the seat from 2011 to 2015.

Speaking at the press conference, Blair said he believes Rota is still serving his constituents.

"I've known MP Rota for very many years. As I said, he's a dear friend. I've also looked upon him as a mentor and an incredible example of public service and commitment to community," Blair said.

"And all the years I've known Anthony he's been an extraordinary advocate and representative of this community and continues to be."