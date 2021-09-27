Annamie Paul is stepping down as Green Party leader

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul announced today she is stepping down as leader of her party after its disastrous showing in the recent federal election, prompting a search for a new leader less than a year after the last one concluded.

Paul said she is stepping down now because she can't bear to go through a fractious leadership review, a process that was formally launched Saturday by members eager to replace her after the party's poor showing in the 44th general election.

"I just asked myself whether this is something I wanted to continue, whether I was willing to put up with the attacks I knew would be coming, whether to continue to fight and struggle just to fulfil my democratically elected role as leader of this party," Paul told reporters at a Toronto press conference. "I just don't have the heart for it."

Paul, a bilingual former diplomat, was picked by members to take the reins of the small party last October, becoming the first Black permanent leader of a major federal political party.

She pushed to make the party more diverse and reflective of contemporary Canada but her time at the top will be most remembered for the internal squabbling that hampered her leadership and the party's electoral fortunes.

After posting its best result ever in the 2019 election, the resignation of its former leader Elizabeth May prompted soul-searching among the party's ranks as an ethnically and ideologically diverse group of candidates lined up to replace her.

Paul, a relative moderate, narrowly beat out an opponent who described himself as a "radical" and an "eco-socialist." She promised aggressive action on climate change and policies to address systemic discrimination.

Leadership hampered by infighting, policy disputes

But Paul was hampered by party infighting and a dispute over the party's policy on Israeli and Palestinian issues.

During the Middle East crisis in May, Paul, a Jewish woman, called for de-escalation and a return to dialogue — a response that was seen as insufficiently critical of Israel by some in the party, including one of its then MPs, Jenica Atwin.

Atwin, who eventually joined the Liberals and won re-election under that party banner last week, said Paul's response was "totally inadequate" to an ongoing "apartheid."

Another then-Green MP, Paul Manly, said the removal of some Palestinian families from East Jerusalem amounted to "ethnic cleansing."

The caucus pushback led one of Paul's senior staffers, Noah Zatzman, to accuse politicians, including unspecified Green MPs, of discrimination and antisemitism.

"We will work to defeat you and bring in progressive climate champions who are antifa and pro LGBT and pro indigenous sovereignty and Zionists!!!!!" he said in a May social media post.

Paul stood by Zatzman, which prompted anger from some members who saw the leader's inaction as a sign that she endorsed her staffer's call to replace two incumbent Green MPs. The Zatzman post and Paul's reaction prompted Atwin's floor-crossing, a devastating blow to a party that had only three MPs.

Paul then faced several calls for a leadership review and, at one point, party executives even tried to rescind her membership — an extraordinary move only weeks out from a widely expected election call.

Paul spent nearly all of the recent campaign in the riding of Toronto Centre, where she was running for a third time.

Paul justified the limited itinerary by saying some Green candidates didn't want her in their ridings during the election. She ultimately finished a disappointing fourth place in her race to become an MP.

Under Paul's leadership, the party's vote dropped from a high-water mark of 1.1 million votes and 6.5 per cent of the national vote in 2019 to less than 400,000 votes and 2.3 per cent of the vote share in the most recent contest.