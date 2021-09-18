Annamie Paul heads to British Columbia on a last-minute campaign swing

In a last-minute campaign sprint, Green Party Leader Annamie Paul will travel to Victoria on Saturday to help give local B.C. candidates a boost, the party confirms.

The leader's spokesperson, Victoria Galea, said Friday night that Paul will make a swing through Victoria and Esquimalt. She will be on the ground for less than 24 hours, and she will make an appearance with Green MPs Elizabeth May, running again in Saanich–Gulf Islands, and Paul Manly, seeking re-election in Nanaimo–Ladysmith.

The visit to Vancouver Island marks the fourth trip for Paul, who has spent most of the election campaigning in her own riding of Toronto Centre. Paul has travelled to Kitchener Centre in Ontario and to Prince Edward Island — to visit ridings where party insiders say they have a chance to pick up seats. Paul also travelled to Ottawa and Gatineau for the national leader's debates.

Paul has avoided New Brunswick, where the party won its first seat outside B.C. in the last federal election. Paul said she didn't want to distract from the race there, acknowledging that emotions are still high after former Green MP Jenica Atwin defected to the Liberals under her watch.

Paul is expected to be back in her riding on Sunday morning for a final day of canvassing before Canadians head to the polls on Monday.