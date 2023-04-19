Federal budget bill goes after cosmetics testing that causes 'pain or suffering' to animals

The federal government is putting forward a ban on cosmetic products developed through testing that causes pain and suffering to animals — a move advocates say would bring Canada in line with many other countries.

The ban comes through proposed amendments to the Food and Drugs Act. The amendments are part of the government's budget bill, which was tabled on March 28.

Under the amendments, sellers must prove a cosmetic product has been through safety testing that hasn't caused "pain, suffering or injury, whether physical or mental, to the animal." Products that don't pass that test would not be cleared for sale in Canada.

But the amendments include a wide range of exceptions. For example, the prohibition doesn't apply if the federal government has published the testing data or if the cosmetic is already for sale in Canada.

Another amendment prohibits advertising or labelling a cosmetic as cruelty-free without evidence the product was not tested on animals.

The changes would come into force six months after the bill receives royal assent.

Animal rights groups hail proposed ban

Animals right advocates and groups in Canada have long called for a crackdown on animal testing, saying Canada lags behind many other countries on the issue.

The European Union banned cosmetic testing on animals in 2013. Several countries, such as India, Mexico and Israel, have either banned testing on animals or have banned the sale of products which have been tested on animals. Several American states have also banned the sale of cosmetic products tested on animals.

In a series of email statements, animal rights groups welcomed the measures, which they said are long overdue.

"This is a unifying issue that has earned cross-party support in Canada and will match the progress we are seeing around the world," said Monica Engebretson, Cruelty Free International's head of public affairs in North America.

Michael Bernard, deputy director the Humane Society International in Canada, said the amendments come after a decade of campaigning on the issue.

"When this bill becomes law, Canadian consumers can be assured that the cosmetics they purchase have not come as a result of animal suffering — and that is something we can all feel good about," he said in a statement.

Cosmetics Alliance Canada, which represents over 150 companies, also praised the amendments.

"Industry and animal protection advocates have worked together over the last several years to advance a cosmetics animal testing ban in Canada," Darren Praznik, CEO of Cosmetics Alliance Canada, said in a statement. "We are very pleased to see the government bring forward this long overdue legislation."