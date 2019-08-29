Andrew Scheer holds news conference as questions swirl over his social policy controversies

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is holding a news conference today as he faces questions from the Liberals over his position on social issues such as abortion and same-sex marriage.

Scheer is holding the event in Toronto beginning at 2 p.m. ET. CBCNews.ca is carrying it live.

Scheer has not held any public events for more than a week, mounting little in the way of a defence against the Liberals as they the attack his positions on social policy issues.

Tourism Minister Mélanie Joly tweeted this morning that Scheer has been "caught saying different things to different people," attaching a short video clip of a media interview with Scott Hayward, founder of the anti-abortion group RightNow.

"While some Conservatives say the abortion debate is closed, this new video proves Scheer tells anti-choice activists the opposite," Joly tweeted.

In the video, Hayward says that Scheer has promised a free vote for caucus and cabinet members on any piece of legislation coming forward related to abortion.

In an interview with CBC News, Hayward said that assurance was made in an interview with Scheer he conducted during the 2017 Conservative leadership campaign. Hayward said Scheer also told him he would not bring forward any government legislation on abortion if elected.

All of the five front-runners in the Conservative leadership race voiced similar positions in their responses, Hayward said.

Last week, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale resurrected a 14-year-old video of Scheer making a speech in the House of Commons explaining his opposition to same-sex marriage.