Andrew Scheer to speak after meeting caucus to discuss federal election loss

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer met with his caucus colleagues today to listen to their concerns about the federal election and explain why he thinks his party failed to win.

He will make a public statement after the meeting and take questions from reporters. CBC.ca will be carrying the comments live beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.

On the way into that meeting earlier Wednesday, several Conservative MPs said that while they support Scheer's leadership, they were looking forward to conveying their own concerns and were keen to hear what the senior party leadership thinks went wrong with the campaign to defeat Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ron Liepert, the winning Conservative candidate in Calgary Signal-Hill, said he was pleased with the overall election result although he has concerns about what he heard from voters while knocking on doors.

"During the campaign, at the doors, a lot of my constituents expressed concern about the leader. They continue to express concern in communication with my office," Liepert said. "And so I'm glad to see that he's said he's going to go do a listening tour across the country and we'll see what happens."

Candice Bergen, re-elected in the Manitoba riding of Portage-Lisgar, put the election loss down to poor communication of the Conservative message.

"I truly believe it's about how we communicate," she said. "The more we talk about what we believe, why we support combating climate change, how we support strong healthy relationships in this country, whether they are same sex relationships or heterosexual relationships, I think as we talk about that Canadians will see more and more and that's really what the issue is."

LGBTQ2 rights an issue: Rempel

Michelle Rempel, re-elected in Calgary Nose Hill, said she wanted to hear the senior leadership explain what went wrong during the campaign and what the plan is going forward.

Asked what she thinks the party needs to do going forward, she suggested addressing inequality of opportunity for people from the LGBTQ2 community, such as federal rules imposing a waiting period on gay men looking to donate blood.

"I think that the rights of the LGBTQ2 plus community are the rights of every Canadian, and we should be celebrating and championing those rights because that's who we are as a country," said Rempel.

Lisa Raitt, who lost her seat in the Ontario riding of Milton, said that she wanted to participate in a thorough examination of the election loss before attributing the result to any one policy or decision.

"I think it's important for us to take a look at the entire election," Raitt said. "There were a number of issues that came up, some of the ways that they were addressed may not have been the optimum way …

"Clearly, I lost my seat and I'm not thrilled with the fact that I'm not returning to Parliament."