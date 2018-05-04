Liberal MP Andrew Leslie won't seek re-election this fall

A high-profile Liberal MP won't be running in this fall's federal election.

The retired lieutenant-general, who was elected in 2015, is stepping away from politics after one term as an MP.

Leslie served as chief government whip when the Liberals took office and was later appointed as parliamentary secretary to the minister of foreign affairs.

Before entering politics, Leslie served in the Canadian Armed Forces for 35 years. (Bill Graveland/Canadian Press)

Leslie will step down from his parliamentary secretary role but will remain on as an MP until the writ is dropped.

Leslie took on "special responsibilities" as parliamentary secretary, focusing on the Canada-U.S. relations file. He held the position during the NAFTA negotiations last year involving Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Liberals losing incumbents

Leslie's announcement comes as the Liberals have been slipping in the polls, and follows other party incumbents who have said they won't be running for the October election. They include: