Independent Sen. Andre Pratte resigns on election night

One of the first senators appointed as an Independent has stepped down from the upper chamber.

Quebec Sen. André Pratte resigned effective Monday night.

Pratte tweeted a letter of resignation addressed to the Governor General in which he outlined his reasons for stepping down.

"In any professional journey, there can come a time when we realize we simply do not have the skills and motivation required to accomplish the task we have been entrusted with," he wrote.

Although the letter is dated Oct. 10, his resignation did not take effect until voting day.

The letter notes that the timing of his resignation — the night of the federal election — was to avoid becoming a distraction during the campaign.

"The specific timing ensures that my resignation cannot be construed as a disruption from the campaign," Pratte wrote.

André Pratte resigns from the Senate<br><br>On October 10th, I sent my letter of resignation to Her Excellency, the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada. My resignation from the Senate is effective tonight, Monday October 21st, at 9 :30 PM, Eastern Time. <a href="https://t.co/68qdedS6TQ">pic.twitter.com/68qdedS6TQ</a> —@apratte

Pratte was appointed to the Senate in 2016, in the first wave of Independent senators named by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

During his tenure in the chamber, Pratte supported some key pieces of Liberal legislation, such as Bill C-69, which bans oil tankers on B.C.'s northern coast, despite having reservations with some aspects of the bill.

But Pratte also advocated for a Senate investigation into the SNC-Lavalin affair after the Trudeau Liberals voted down investigations in the House of Commons.

In his letter, Pratte wrote he did not want to "betray the trust" Trudeau placed in him when he named him to the Senate.

"But it would be even more of a betrayal to continue performing a task that I cannot accomplish at the level of excellence expected of me."

Pratte also saluted his now former colleagues in the Senate.

"I worked alongside individuals with exceptional skills and dedication. They certainly do not deserve the harsh judgment that too many Canadians hold in regard to this great institution."

With Pratte's resignation, there now are three vacancies in the Senate.