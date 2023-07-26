Anand says she doesn't see move from defence to Treasury Board as a demotion

Anita Anand is pushing back against the perception that her move from defence minister ro Treasury Board president is a demotion, arguing she'll have a central role in reining in federal government spending.

"There is not one policy of our government that doesn't go through Treasury Board. I will be seeing everything from a policy perspective," she told CBC's Power & Politics.

"And yes, I am going to have to speak with my colleagues about the need for prudent spending and I'm looking forward to those conversations as well."

Anand told host David Cochrane that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked her to be a member "of his core economic team." During the interview, she repeatedly stressed that she would be working alongside Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

"We need to continue to have our eye on how we can help Canadians during this economic time. And as the president of the Treasury Board, working closely with the minister of finance, that's exactly what we will do," she said.

When asked about Anand's move, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called it another example of "disrespect for women in Justin Trudeau's cabinet."

For more than a year, Anand has led Canada's response to the Ukraine war and, alongside Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, has been one of Canada's representatives on the world stage.

When she was appointed defence minister back in 2021, she was tasked with cleaning up the Canadian Armed Forces' culture following a sexual misconduct scandal. Those duties now fall to her replacement in the portfolio, Bill Blair.

Treasury Board an often behind-the-scenes job

Her new role will curb her international travel. As president of the Treasury Board, Anand's eyes will be trained on domestic files and Canada's fiscal operations.

Considered a central government agency, Treasury Board manages and approves all government spending, looks for efficiencies and handles labour relations with the public service.

(Left to right) President of the Treasury Board Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francoise-Philippe Champagne, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Randy Boissonnault leave a press conference following a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on July 26, 2023.

It's often a behind-the-scenes gig, but Anand — who is widely believed to have party leadership ambitions, alongside Freeland, Joly and Innovation, Science and Industry Francoise-Philippe Champagne — said people can expect to see her out and about.

"In fact, the prime minister of our country has asked me specifically to go across the country, engage with chambers of commerce, engage with Canadians, and deliver our message," she said.

Anand described her role as one of ensuring the government is spending public funds wisely while delivering on key platform promises like dental and child care.

"I've just come out of my first briefing and I can tell you that that's exactly what I'm focused on," she said.

Wednesday's shuffle was almost a complete overhaul of Trudeau's front bench. Only about a quarter of his ministers, including Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Joly, kept their portfolios.

Seven ministers were dropped and seven cabinet rookies were brought into the fold.

