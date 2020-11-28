U.S. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez raises $200K after battling Jagmeet Singh in hit video game Among Us
Funds raised went toward initiatives aimed at reducing food and housing insecurity
A video game livestream session between federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and a U.S. lawmaker has raised more than $200,000 US in donations.
New York City Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Saturday the funds raised during her battle with Singh on the popular online multiplayer game Among Us went toward a number of initiatives aimed at reducing food and housing insecurity in the United States.
"Grateful to all who joined us last night! Wonderful learning from you @theJagmeetSingh," the firebrand lawmaker said on Twitter.
"Thank you for reminding us that another world is not only possible, but just a few hours' drive from NYC," she added, referring to affordable health care and more generous employment insurance north of the border.
Singh responded: "It was awesome chatting with you about how we can build a better world. In Canada, things aren't perfect and we face many of the same challenges. But, together we can do better."
The New Democrat leader, who challenged Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday, said the aim of the friendly head-to-head was to connect with young people.
He told The Canadian Press that the two politicians share progressive values on health care, economic equality and climate change — views that align with a growing slice of younger voters.
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.