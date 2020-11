U.S. congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez to join Jagmeet Singh for online gaming session Friday

The leader of the New Democrats has thrown down the gauntlet to U.S. congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Canada-U.S. relations may never be the same.

Jagmeet Singh challenged the firebrand representative from New York known as AOC to a round of Among Us, a popular online multiplayer game, and she accepted.

Ocasio-Cortez livestreamed her debut on the game last month in an effort to lure younger voters to the polls for the Nov. 3 election. The session on the gaming platform Twitch attracted a staggering 439,000 viewers.

Friday's matchup, which will also stream on Twitch, begins at 7 p.m. ET.

Canadian Members of Parliament & US Members of Congress venting each other into space. What could go wrong?<br><br>I’m in <a href="https://twitter.com/theJagmeetSingh?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@theJagmeetSingh</a>!<br><br>See you tomorrow.<br>7pm EST 👾 🇺🇸🇨🇦<a href="https://t.co/F2JNKLgFaQ">https://t.co/F2JNKLgFaQ</a> <a href="https://t.co/QmhF6D86NO">https://t.co/QmhF6D86NO</a> —@AOC

A controversial standard-bearer for left-wing progressive politics, the 31-year-old Ocasio-Cortez was first elected to represent her New York district in the House of Representatives in 2018.

Since then, she has become one of the most familiar faces on Capitol Hill, part of a progressive wing of the Democratic Party that includes former presidential hopefuls Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Previous livestream had high viewership

Among Us pits a team of tiny astronauts trying to return to Earth against one of their own, an anonymous saboteur whose objective is to kill off other crew members before they can repair their ship and identify the impostor.

"Canadian members of Parliament and U.S. members of Congress venting each other into space. What could go wrong?" Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response to Singh's invitation. "See you tomorrow."

Ocasio-Cortez's Oct. 20 livestream, which included fellow congresswoman Ilhan Omar, was one of the most-viewed events in the nine-year history of Twitch, which has become a popular way for politicians to attract young supporters.

The record still belongs to a professional gamer who played Fortnite with Canadian superstar Drake, rapper Travis Scott and NFL wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, attracting 628,000 viewers in the process.