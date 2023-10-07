Content
Canadian repatriated from Syrian prison camp now faces terrorism charges

A 29-year-old woman who was among a group of women and children returned to Canada in April after years in a Syrian prison camp has been charged with a terrorism-related offence.

Ammara Amjad accused of participating in activities of the Islamic State group

Women and children walk down a road in a detension camp in Syria.
People are seen at the al-Roj detention camp in northeastern Syria. A 29-year-old woman who was among a group of women and children returned to Canada in April after spending years at the camp has been charged with a terrorism-related offence. (Stephanie Jenzer/CBC)

RCMP say the charge was laid following an investigation by the force's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team.

The four women and 10 children landed in Montreal in April after being held for years at the al-Roj camp, with three of the women arrested upon arrival and released on conditions.

Police say Ammara Amjad was arrested in Milton, Ont., on Thursday for allegedly participating in activities of the Islamic State group.

Amjad appeared in Brampton provincial court for a bail hearing and has been released subject to conditions.

Her next court date is set for Nov. 17.

