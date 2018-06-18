Amanda Lindhout's kidnapper sentenced to 15 years

Ali Omar Ader has been sentenced to 15 years in custody for his central role in the kidnapping of Canadian journalist Amanda Lindhout.

Lindhout was kidnapped in Somalia in 2008 and held for more than a year being released in late 2009. During the trial the court heard how Ader acted as negotiator for hostage-takers and threatened to kill Lindhout if payment was not received.

He was given credit for the time he spent in pretrial custody, knocking almost six years off his sentence.

The 40-year-old Somalian national was found guilty in December.

More to come